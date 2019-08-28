Germany September GfK consumer confidence 9.7 vs 9.6 expected

Latest data released by GfK - 28 August 2019





The reading measures the level of consumer confidence in economic activity. Consumer confidence holds steady but is off the highs seen last year amid deteriorating macro conditions in the German economy.







Consumption activity remains one of the few bright spots in the euro area and that is reflected in the survey sentiment here. Business and investor sentiment on the other hand, tells a different story amid weaker exports and worsening global trade outlook.



