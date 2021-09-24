Germany September Ifo business climate index 98.8 vs 98.9 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 24 September 2021





Prior 99.4; revised to 99.6

Current conditions 100.4 vs 101.8 expected

Prior 101.4

Expectations 97.3 vs 96.5 expected

Prior 97.5

The readings are more or less in-line with estimates though current conditions were a touch softer than anticipated, with all three readings showing further moderation towards the end of Q3. Of note, the headline is a five-month low reading.





This reaffirms that supply bottlenecks and capacity constraints are still weighing on the German economic outlook and will likely temper with economic prospects in Q4.



