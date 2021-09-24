Germany September Ifo business climate index 98.8 vs 98.9 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Ifo - 24 September 2021


  • Prior 99.4; revised to 99.6
  • Current conditions 100.4 vs 101.8 expected
  • Prior 101.4
  • Expectations 97.3 vs 96.5 expected
  • Prior 97.5
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
The readings are more or less in-line with estimates though current conditions were a touch softer than anticipated, with all three readings showing further moderation towards the end of Q3. Of note, the headline is a five-month low reading.

This reaffirms that supply bottlenecks and capacity constraints are still weighing on the German economic outlook and will likely temper with economic prospects in Q4.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose