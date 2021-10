Latest data released by Destatis - 27 October 2021





Prior +1.4%

Import price index +17.7% vs +18.0% y/y expected

Prior +16.5%





Another month, another jump in import prices as rising cost pressures are still reaffirming the trend of higher prices in general across the German and euro area economy. Expect the trend to keep up as supply and capacity constraints persist in Q4.