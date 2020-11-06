Germany September industrial production +1.6% vs +2.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 6 November 2020





Prior -0.2%; revised to +0.5%

Industrial production WDA -7.3% vs -6.5% y/y expected

Prior -9.6%; revised to -8.7%







That said, amid the resurgence in the virus and tighter restrictions introduced across the region in recent weeks, the outlook in Q4 looks bleak and that is the key focus now. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Slight delay in the release by the source. A modest bounce in factory activity towards the end of Q3 with a better revision to boot in August.