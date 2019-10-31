Germany September retail sales +0.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 31 October 2019





Prior +0.5%; revised to -0.1%

Retail sales +3.4% vs +3.3% y/y expected

Prior +3.2%; revised to +3.1%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The readings are more or less within expectations though the negative revision to the August reading may be a bit of a bummer.





That said, consumption activity remains somewhat decent as domestic demand holds up but that is just about the only bright spot in the German economy as it teeters towards a technical recession in the second half of this year.



