Germany September retail sales +0.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected
Latest data released by Destatis - 31 October 2019
- Prior +0.5%; revised to -0.1%
- Retail sales +3.4% vs +3.3% y/y expected
- Prior +3.2%; revised to +3.1%
Slight delay in the release by the source. The readings are more or less within expectations though the negative revision to the August reading may be a bit of a bummer.
That said, consumption activity remains somewhat decent as domestic demand holds up but that is just about the only bright spot in the German economy as it teeters towards a technical recession in the second half of this year.