Germany September retail sales +0.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 31 October 2019


  • Prior +0.5%; revised to -0.1%
  • Retail sales +3.4% vs +3.3% y/y expected
  • Prior +3.2%; revised to +3.1%
ForexLive
Slight delay in the release by the source. The readings are more or less within expectations though the negative revision to the August reading may be a bit of a bummer.

That said, consumption activity remains somewhat decent as domestic demand holds up but that is just about the only bright spot in the German economy as it teeters towards a technical recession in the second half of this year.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose