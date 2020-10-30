Germany September retail sales -2.2% vs -0.6% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 October 2020





Prior +3.1%; revised to +1.8%

Retail sales +6.5% vs +6.5% y/y expected

Prior +3.7%; revised to +3.0%







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The focus of the market now is on the Q4 outlook and how will virus developments play out moving forward, as the risks of a double-dip recession are being realised.

Slight delay in the release by the source. Retail sales activity slumped towards the end of Q3 but it should do little to take away from the more robust performance in the last quarter, which we will see later today via the preliminary GDP report.