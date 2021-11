Latest data released by Destatis - 1 November 2021





Prior +1.1%

Retail sales -0.9% vs +1.8% y/y expected

Prior +0.4%





That's quite a miss on estimates as retail sales tumbled, likely not helped by surging cost pressures and supply bottlenecks for the most part. But retail turnover - in real terms - is still seen keeping 3.7% above the pre-pandemic month of February 2020.