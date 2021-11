Latest data released by Destatis - 9 November 2021

Prior €13.0 billion







German trade conditions have picked up considerably since the depths of the pandemic so even the latest figures above aren't exactly a big knock against the trend.

Slight delay in the release by the source. Exports were seen down 0.7% m/m while imports moved up a little by 0.1% m/m on a seasonally adjusted basis.