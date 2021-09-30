Germany September unemployment change -30.0k vs -33.0k expected
Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 30 September 2021
German labour market conditions continue to show signs of further improvement, with the unemployment total falling 2.47 million from 2.58 million in August. The unemployment rate also keeps steadier at 5.5% but time is still needed to get a better and more accurate assessment of overall conditions with the furlough program still running.
- Prior -53.0k
- Unemployment rate 5.5% vs 5.6% expected
- Prior 5.5%