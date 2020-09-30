Germany September unemployment change -8.0k vs -7.0k expected

Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 30 September 2020


  • Prior -9.0k
  • Unemployment rate 6.3% vs 6.4% expected
  • Prior 6.4%
Another positive data point in terms of German labour market conditions, but much of this is masked by the state wage/furlough program so it is hard to read into actual underlying conditions impacting jobs and businesses for the most part.

The number of people still in the short-time work scheme is estimated at 4.2 million as of July, just slightly down from the peak of nearly 6 million in April.
