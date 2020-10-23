Germany, Singapore announce start of reciprocal green lane for business travel

According to a joint statement by both countries

The move will allow German and Singaporean residents to travel between the two countries for business or official reasons, upon following the virus prevention and public health measures that have been agreed by both sides.





The operational details will be announced at a later date, with the statement adding that this reciprocal green lane could also serve as a model for arrangements between Singapore and other European countries in the future.





The escalating virus situation in Germany doesn't serve as a good backdrop for the announcement, but it seems both countries are keen to resume some 'normality'.



