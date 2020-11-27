Germany to expand coronavirus aid for companies

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Germany is to expand coronavirus aid  for companies. 
  • The amount of aid to companies amounts to 4.5 billion EUR a week in December.  
  • To pay up to 75% of 2019 revenue to companies closed in December
The German economic minister also said:
  • He does not expect a wave of insolvencies of restaurants and hotels in November and December
The German DAX is currently trading up around 0.2%
