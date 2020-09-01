Germany to expect GDP contraction of 5.8% this year - report

Subscription Confirmed!
Cable looks towards December highs as dollar continues to languish
Dollar continues to lag behind to start the session
EUR/USD could see position unwinding at 1.20 - Mizuho
AUD/USD gets the all clear by the RBA for another potential shove higher
Silver consolidation may be done as it climbs to 13-day high
ECB's de Guindos: July data was very strong, though August activity was less robust
Full statement of the RBA's September monetary policy meeting decision
RBA leaves cash rate unchanged at 0.25%
AUD traders - heads up for the Reserve Bank of Australia policy announcement due soon
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.8498 (vs. yesterday at 6.8605)