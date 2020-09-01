Germany to expect GDP contraction of 5.8% this year - report

Der Spiegel reports on the matter

The government is expected to revise higher its GDP forecasts later today and the latest is that we will see them revise higher the 6.3% contraction in 2020 to a 5.8% contraction. Meanwhile, 2021 growth is expected to be revised lower to 4.4% vs 5.2% previously.
