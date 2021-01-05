Germany to extend lockdown to month-end, further restrict movement

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Germany to tighten restrictions in virus hotspots

The picture for Q1 GDP in Europe continues to deteriorate with Germany extending the lockdown to month-end and announces some tighter restrictions on movements in hotspots.

Looking at cases, the December lockdown has clearly helped but evidently not enough. Clearly, there's a worry that the UK variant will take off.

Reports in Canada also say that Quebec will head to a full lockdown on Saturday.

