Germany to extend lockdown to month-end, further restrict movement
Germany to tighten restrictions in virus hotspots
The picture for Q1 GDP in Europe continues to deteriorate with Germany extending the lockdown to month-end and announces some tighter restrictions on movements in hotspots.
Looking at cases, the December lockdown has clearly helped but evidently not enough. Clearly, there's a worry that the UK variant will take off.
Reports in Canada also say that Quebec will head to a full lockdown on Saturday.