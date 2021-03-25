Germany to impose new entry regulations for incoming flight passengers - report

Bild reports on the matter, citing government sources

As the virus situation looks to be worsening in Germany, the government is reportedly going to take stricter measures against travelers looking to enter the country.





The report says that Germany is to require a negative coronavirus test pre-departure from all incoming flight passengers, even from non-risk areas.

This will be the first time Germany is introducing a blanket test obligation for all incoming air travelers as before this, only those coming from designated risk areas were required to quarantine and/or produce a negative test before entering the country.



