Germany to slip into a technical recession - Deutsche
The firm's analysts expect another 0.25% GDP drop in Q3 for Germany
That will follow the 0.1% drop experienced by the German economy in Q2. With regards to overall growth for the year, Deutsche notes that::
"Our forecast for 2019 is now 0.3%. Given no indication for a rebound we lowered our 2020 forecast to 0.7%. We acknowledge these revisions do not properly account for the recent accumulation of risks.
Given the increasingly fragile state of the global economy, the realization of one or more risks could easily push the economy into a completely different scenario, where growth revisions of a few tenths of a percentage point will not be sufficient."
With growing calls of Germany slipping into a recession, this will heap more pressure on lawmakers to spend before it is too late.