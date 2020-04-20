Germany VDMA says 89% of companies in the engineering sector are hit by virus impact by mid-April

Germany's engineering VDMA, with some remarks about the sector

>3/4 of companies see no easing up of supply chain problems in the next 3 months

28% of companies see supply chain problems worsening in the next 3 months

I don't think this all comes as much of a surprise given lockdown measures across the region and elsewhere around the world. If anything, this just reaffirms that any turnaround in economic conditions is still far away amid speed bumps along the way.



