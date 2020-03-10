Germany weighs easing counter-cyclical capital buffer for banks

German banking officials weighing relief

German finance ministry officials met with banking regulators yesterday to discuss easing a rule that was planned to go into effect and force companies to set aside more capital. The report says there is some pushback but that the banking industry is lobbying for relief, including exemptions on IFRS9 that would force them to make provisions for losses sooner than in the past.





Other countries have already put in place counter-cyclical capital buffers but Germany has been slow and it's not due until mid-year.

