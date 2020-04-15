Germany will start opening small businesses next week, schools in May
Germany set to re-open first
This was reported earlier but I didn't have a chance to write it up. Merkel is confirming it now.
- German schools will reopen May 4 for students in final year
- Small retail businesses under 800 sq meters may reopen Monday
- Opening public life must go with better virus detection
- No religious services for now
Meanwhile, in the UK the chief medical officer says it's too early to make changes to lockdown measures. He said the virus is probably at its peak.
In terms of Europe, there was talk of coordinated reopening in the continent but evidently Germany isn't going for that.