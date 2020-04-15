Germany will start opening small businesses next week, schools in May

This was reported earlier but I didn't have a chance to write it up. Merkel is confirming it now.

German schools will reopen May 4 for students in final year

Small retail businesses under 800 sq meters may reopen Monday

Opening public life must go with better virus detection

No religious services for now

Meanwhile, in the UK the chief medical officer says it's too early to make changes to lockdown measures. He said the virus is probably at its peak.



In terms of Europe, there was talk of coordinated reopening in the continent but evidently Germany isn't going for that.

