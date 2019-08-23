Germany: Work on Brexit deal still possible with good will from both sides

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by a German government spokeswoman

If they're going to be relying on good will, I wouldn't want to be holding my breath. Just look at how the US and China trade deal is shaping up and there's your answer.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose