Germany June Ifo business climate index 101.8 vs 100.7 expected

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

IFO June 24

IFO
  • Prior 99.2; revised to
  • Current assessment 99.6 vs  97.9expected
  • Prior 95.7; revised to 
  • Expectations 104 vs  103.6 expected
  • Prior 102.9; revised to 

As virus cases trend lower and vaccine progress is continuing, there is room for optimism as business and investor sentiment start to improve in Europe's biggest economy. This release confirms the strong PPI sentiment from Germany yesterday.  German domestic economy picking up speed now.

The real question is when will this impact the ECB. More pressure like this needed.

