Germany June Ifo business climate index 101.8 vs 100.7 expected
IFO June 24
- Current assessment 99.6 vs 97.9expected
- Expectations 104 vs 103.6 expected
As virus cases trend lower and vaccine progress is continuing, there is room for optimism as business and investor sentiment start to improve in Europe's biggest economy. This release confirms the strong PPI sentiment from Germany yesterday. German domestic economy picking up speed now.
The real question is when will this impact the ECB. More pressure like this needed.