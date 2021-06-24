Germany June Ifo business climate index 101.8 vs 100.7 expected

IFO June 24





Prior 99.2; revised to

Current assessment 99.6 vs 97.9expected

Prior 95.7; revised to

Expectations 104 vs 103.6 expected

Prior 102.9; revised to

As virus cases trend lower and vaccine progress is continuing, there is room for optimism as business and investor sentiment start to improve in Europe's biggest economy. This release confirms the strong PPI sentiment from Germany yesterday. German domestic economy picking up speed now.

The real question is when will this impact the ECB. More pressure like this needed.