Germany's Altmaier: Economic development is still fragile despite avoiding technical recession

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Altmaier says that German growth numbers are still too weak

Germany
  • Upwards trend has started but is progressing slowly
ForexLive
I wouldn't be so quick to say that an upwards trend has begun based on one quarter of "positive" economic growth. Not to burst his bubble full of sunshine but +0.1% q/q growth is essentially a stagnating economy.

As mentioned earlier, avoiding a recession (on paper) is great but unless the global economy and manufacturing sector starts to pick up, the outlook for Germany remains bleak.

