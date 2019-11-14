Germany's Altmaier: Economic development is still fragile despite avoiding technical recession

Altmaier says that German growth numbers are still too weak





Upwards trend has started but is progressing slowly

I wouldn't be so quick to say that an upwards trend has begun based on one quarter of "positive" economic growth. Not to burst his bubble full of sunshine but +0.1% q/q growth is essentially a stagnating economy.





As mentioned earlier, avoiding a recession (on paper) is great but unless the global economy and manufacturing sector starts to pick up, the outlook for Germany remains bleak.



