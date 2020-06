Comments by German economy minister, Peter Altmaier





Economy to resume growth in the second half of this year

Sticks to current 2020 forecast of 6.3% decline in GDP

Economy only to return back to pre-crisis levels in 2H 2022

With the way the market has been trading for the past few weeks, you could easily be mistaken to think that we're already in 2022 and dealing with post-pandemic conditions. :D