Germany's Altmaier: It would be negligent to start discussions this year or next on raising taxes

Comments by German economy minister, Peter Altmaier, in an interview





Also too early to discuss about reducing state benefits

Expects tough negotiations on EU recovery fund

Convinced that in the medium-term, Germany will return to solid budget policy

As much as the stimulus measures have helped to limit the economic carnage from the coronavirus crisis, someone has to be paying for it at the end of the day.





Remember, spending is a reflection of tax timings. If it isn't going to be this generation, it is going to be the next. But then again, what is fiscal conservatism these days



