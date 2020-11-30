Germany's Altmaier: Virus numbers not developing as we would like

Remarks by German economy minister, Peter Altmaier

Infection numbers are still much too high in most regions

People must show more discipline and reduce contacts to slow the spread

Says pandemic aid for companies can't be extended indefinitely Again, it is a tough task to try and balance the economy and curbing the virus spread at the same time but when faced with the current situation, something's gotta give.





In any case, the current set of restrictions in Germany have been extended to 20 December after the decision made last week but they are likely to be extended further into early January if virus conditions continue to persist as they are now.