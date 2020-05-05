Germany's Bavaria plans partial tourism reopen at the end of the month

Bavarian state premier, Markus Soeder, comments





Hotels will be allowed to reopen from the weekend of 30 May

But without saunas, wellness facilities, or swimming pool access

Restaurants will also be allowed to reopen from mid-May

But social distancing measures will be needed, and closure at 10pm the latest

That's certainly a good start as the state of Bavaria is second on the list in terms of gross regional product contribution to the German economy. For some context, the state's economic stature can be compared to that of Switzerland.





This will add to more positive vibes surrounding the gradual reopening, but we'll have to see how things progress over the next few weeks/months to be certain.



