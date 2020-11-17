Germany's Braun says government to push for tighter virus restrictions next week

Comments by German chancellor Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun







Hence, the headline just reaffirms that and should the virus situation in Germany still not show signs of abating, expect likely tighter or perhaps even more prolonged restrictions to apply across the country in the weeks ahead.

Merkel had a meeting with state leaders yesterday and while she argued for the need for tighter restrictions to be put into place, there was no majority to implement such measures for the time being. As such, she said that she will push for that again next week.