Germany's Braun says government to push for tighter virus restrictions next week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by German chancellor Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun

Merkel had a meeting with state leaders yesterday and while she argued for the need for tighter restrictions to be put into place, there was no majority to implement such measures for the time being. As such, she said that she will push for that again next week.

Hence, the headline just reaffirms that and should the virus situation in Germany still not show signs of abating, expect likely tighter or perhaps even more prolonged restrictions to apply across the country in the weeks ahead.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose