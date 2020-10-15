Germany's Braun: Virus measures agreed yesterday likely won't be sufficient

Comments by German chancellery minister, Helge Braun

Germany
  • We are experiencing a very broad second wave in Germany
  • Now is the time to reduce contact and not to travel
He is commenting after Germany reported a record rise in daily virus cases today, with some new restrictions being introduced yesterday to try and curb the spread.

If the government continues to tighten restrictions, that is likely to weigh further on the economic recovery as we look towards the year-end.

