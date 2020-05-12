Germany's daily coronavirus case count has nearly tripled - harsh lockdowns may be reintroduced

Justin updates the German count each day, and its getting ugly again.

In brief:

Germany reported 933 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday

That is just about 3 times as many as the day before (admittedly coming off a weekend the numbers can be skewed)

rising figure comes 6 days after the country reopened shops, some schools

Germany's "R" rate has climbed above 1 for the past 3 days (see below for what R is)



Authorities are considering reintroducing lockdown measures

Trigger for this is if there are more than 50 cases per 100,000 people



Watch this not just in German, but other countries. Yesterday I posted on a rise in cases in South Korea:





---

R rate of 1 means that on average an infected person infects one other

Above 1 means that the outbreak is worsening











