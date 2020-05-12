Germany's daily coronavirus case count has nearly tripled - harsh lockdowns may be reintroduced

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Justin updates the German count each day, and its getting ugly again.

In brief:
  • Germany reported 933 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday
  • That is just about 3 times as many as the day before (admittedly coming off a weekend the numbers can be skewed)
  • rising figure comes 6 days after the country reopened shops, some schools
  • Germany's "R" rate has  climbed above 1 for the past 3 days (see below for what R is)
Authorities are considering reintroducing lockdown measures
  • Trigger for this is if there are more than 50 cases per 100,000 people
Watch this not just in German, but other countries. Yesterday I posted on a rise in cases in South Korea:

---
R rate of 1 means that on average an infected person infects one other
Above 1 means that the outbreak is worsening

Justin updates the German count each day, and its getting ugly again.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose