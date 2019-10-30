Germany's DIHK cuts 2019 GDP growth forecast to 0.4% from 0.6% previously

The Chambers of Industry and Commerce slashes its 2019 forecast of German GDP growth for a third time this year


  • Expects hardly any improvement for 2020, forecasts growth of 0.5%
  • Expects exports to decline 0.5% in 2020 - the first fall since the financial crisis
This follows the cut seen in May earlier this year here.

I don't think this comes as too much of a surprise given the trajectory that the German economy is making out since the start of this year.

The more worrying issue now is that the slowdown is seen spilling over to the services sector and that may prelude a deeper recession if things continue down this path.
