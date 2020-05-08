Germany's DIHK says that 60% of firms are suffering from reduced demand

The Chambers of Industry and Commerce shares its recent findings on the German economic situation





43% of firms are facing cancelled orders

~50% of all German firms had to partly/completely stop business during lockdown

~25% of these firms restarted business when lockdown was eased at end-April

80% of firms see decline in revenue this year

~33% of restaurants, ~50% of travel firms fear insolvency

If anything, this just gives a sense of the situation on the ground and not just in Germany, but arguably in most parts of the world right now. Big firms, for the most part, are going to survive this but smaller firms are going to bear heavy consequences considering the likely reduction in business activity and demand in the coming months - not just during lockdown.



