Germany's DIHK sees 2020 GDP growth at 0.7% amid sluggish conditions

The Chambers of Industry and Commerce says export growth will be stagnant this year in the wake of trade conflicts and Brexit









Just take note that with these forecasts, it's not about the actual figure because they tend to lag and shift from time to time but instead, focus on the direction of the change.







ForexLive

That is more revealing about economic sentiment towards a particular country/region.

The industry association says that a survey of around 26,000 firms shows that more companies still expect business to be worse rather than better this year although investment sentiment is slightly better than it was from the October survey.