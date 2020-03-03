Germany's Econ Min. Altmaier: were doing everything to shield German economy

Germany's economic minister Altmaier speaking

Germany's economic minister Altmaier is on the wires saying:



We are doing everything to shield German economy from coronavirus impact



Government will secure liquidity of companies, especially for small and medium-sized firms, affected by coronavirus



Government will use existing instruments such as state aid and shortened hours schemes, guarantees, liquidity aid to strengthen confidence of consumers and companies



Ruling coalition plans further steps to reduce tax burden for companies



We are determined to avoid economic crisis, shield workers and production from coronavirus impact



Perhaps some hints of fiscal help, but it full short now of a full fiscal stimulus plan which the market seems to want to see.