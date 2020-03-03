Germany's Econ Min. Altmaier: were doing everything to shield German economy
Germany's economic minister Altmaier speaking
Germany's economic minister Altmaier is on the wires saying:
Perhaps some hints of fiscal help, but it full short now of a full fiscal stimulus plan which the market seems to want to see.
- We are doing everything to shield German economy from coronavirus impact
- Government will secure liquidity of companies, especially for small and medium-sized firms, affected by coronavirus
- Government will use existing instruments such as state aid and shortened hours schemes, guarantees, liquidity aid to strengthen confidence of consumers and companies
- Ruling coalition plans further steps to reduce tax burden for companies
- We are determined to avoid economic crisis, shield workers and production from coronavirus impact