Germany's Econ Min. Altmaier: were doing everything to shield German economy

Germany's economic minister Altmaier speaking

Germany's economic minister Altmaier is on the wires saying:
  • We are doing everything to shield German economy from coronavirus impact
  • Government will secure liquidity of companies, especially for small and medium-sized firms, affected by coronavirus
  • Government will use existing instruments such as state aid and shortened hours schemes, guarantees, liquidity aid to strengthen confidence of consumers and companies
  • Ruling coalition plans further steps to reduce tax burden for companies
  • We are determined to avoid economic crisis, shield workers and production from coronavirus impact 
Perhaps some hints of fiscal help, but it full short now of a full fiscal stimulus plan which the market seems to want to see.
