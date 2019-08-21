Germany's finance ministry says "External risks have increased significantly"
From their monthly report, adding that there are indications of a sustained slowdown
A familiar set of themes in the report Germany, but could be applied to so many countries around the globe:
- Export-oriented manufacturers suffering from weaker foreign demand
- growing trade tensions
- uncertainty over Brexit
- "External risks have increased significantly and are fuelling business uncertainty"
- early indicators pointed to a sustained slowdown in the industrial sector
- Forward-looking indicators were pointing to a further slowdown in employment growth, especially in manufacturing
via Reuters summary.