Germany's finance ministry says "External risks have increased significantly"

From their monthly report, adding that there are indications of a sustained slowdown

A familiar set of themes in the report Germany, but could be applied to so many countries around the globe:

Export-oriented manufacturers suffering from weaker foreign demand

growing trade tensions

uncertainty over Brexit

"External risks have increased significantly and are fuelling business uncertainty"

early indicators pointed to a sustained slowdown in the industrial sector

Forward-looking indicators were pointing to a further slowdown in employment growth, especially in manufacturing





via Reuters summary.