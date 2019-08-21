Germany's finance ministry says "External risks have increased significantly"

From their monthly report, adding that there are indications of a sustained slowdown 

A familiar set of themes in the report Germany, but could be applied to so many countries around the globe:
  • Export-oriented manufacturers suffering from weaker foreign demand
  • growing trade tensions
  • uncertainty over Brexit
  • "External risks have increased significantly and are fuelling business uncertainty"
  • early indicators pointed to a sustained slowdown in the industrial sector
  • Forward-looking indicators were pointing to a further slowdown in employment growth, especially in manufacturing

 via Reuters summary. 
