Germany's Ifo institute says expects virus restrictions to last until mid-September

That isn't quite an encouraging outlook

European lawmakers have talked up a big game of getting people vaccinated by the summer, in hopes of opening up travel to bolster tourism later in the year. That is providing some optimism to the likely double-dip recession in the region to kick off 2021.





The virus timeline remains arguably the biggest uncertainty in how things are playing out at the moment and if the vaccine rollout doesn't progress smoothly or if virus variants threaten the need to prolong tighter restrictions, expect that to weigh further on the economic outlook and the euro currency as well moving forward.