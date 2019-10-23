Germany's Maas: Pushing back Brexit date by two, three weeks is not a problem
Comments by German foreign minister, Heiko Maas
- But we must know what would be the reason for a potential extension
Germany continues to play the 'good cop' in all of this as France plays the 'bad cop' in saying that "time alone would not solve the UK's current conundrum".
In any case, I would expect a "flextension" to 31 January 2020 to be the likely outcome here regardless of whatever remarks are thrown to the media in the coming days.