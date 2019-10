Germany's Merkel: A Brexit extension is unavoidable if UK parliament rejects deal

Merkel comments via The Guardian











Adding that Merkel also told Boris Johnson not to tell the British public that EU leaders had ruled out an extension ahead of the crunch vote tomorrow.

Yeah, that's not surprising as the purported bluff yesterday quickly fell apart as European lawmakers kept the door open for a possible extension





The report says that Merkel told fellow European leaders that they could not pretend an extension would not be offered to the UK if it was to be requested, according to a source familiar with discussions.