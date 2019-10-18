Germany's Merkel: A Brexit extension is unavoidable if UK parliament rejects deal

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Merkel comments via The Guardian

Merkel
The report says that Merkel told fellow European leaders that they could not pretend an extension would not be offered to the UK if it was to be requested, according to a source familiar with discussions.

Adding that Merkel also told Boris Johnson not to tell the British public that EU leaders had ruled out an extension ahead of the crunch vote tomorrow.
ForexLive

Yeah, that's not surprising as the purported bluff yesterday quickly fell apart as European lawmakers kept the door open for a possible extension.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose