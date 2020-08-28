Germany's Merkel calls for citizens to take coronavirus pandemic seriously

German chancellor, Angela Merkel, addresses the public on the health crisis





Coronavirus pandemic situation likely to get more difficult in the coming months

The situation continues to be serious

Economy should be kept alive, further efforts are needed to bring it back to life

Negotiations with European Parliament on recovery fund have not been easy

A bit of a warning from Merkel as the virus situation in the region starts to worsen over the past few weeks. Germany is now seeing over 17,000 active cases across the country - the most since 10 May - as of the latest update today.





Merkel also touched a bit on Brexit talks as she says that negotiations are now entering a "decisive phase" over the next few weeks.



