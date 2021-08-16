Germany's Merkel: Developments in Afghanistan are bitter for Afghans
Germany's Merkel is weighing in on the Afghanistan issues:
- developments in Afghanistan are bitter for Afghans, but also for Germany and allies who fought there against terrorism
- I am thinking of the pain of families of soldiers who lost their lives fighting there, now everything seems so hopeless
- will coordinate with France's Macron on evacuation plans
- We must help neighboring states in which refugees will arrive
- That means Pakistan in particular.
- over 20 years we did not achieve our aims in Afghanistan, we must set ourselves smaller goals in the future
Meanwhile the UN Security Council is out saying:
- calls for immediate cessation of all hostilities in Afghanistan
- calls for establishment, through negotiations of a new united, inclusive, representative Afghan government, including women
- calls for an end to all human rights abuses and violations in Afghanistan
- calls on all parties in Afghanistan to allow immediate, safe and unhindered humanitarian access