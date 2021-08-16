Germany's Merkel

developments in Afghanistan are bitter for Afghans, but also for Germany and allies who fought there against terrorism

I am thinking of the pain of families of soldiers who lost their lives fighting there, now everything seems so hopeless

will coordinate with France's Macron on evacuation plans

We must help neighboring states in which refugees will arrive

That means Pakistan in particular.

over 20 years we did not achieve our aims in Afghanistan, we must set ourselves smaller goals in the future Meanwhile the UN Security Council is out saying: calls for immediate cessation of all hostilities in Afghanistan

calls for establishment, through negotiations of a new united, inclusive, representative Afghan government, including women

calls for an end to all human rights abuses and violations in Afghanistan

calls on all parties in Afghanistan to allow immediate, safe and unhindered humanitarian access

