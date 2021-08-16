Germany's Merkel: Developments in Afghanistan are bitter for Afghans

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Germany's Merkel

Germany's Merkel is weighing in on the Afghanistan issues:
  • developments in Afghanistan are bitter for Afghans, but also for Germany and allies who fought there against terrorism
  • I am thinking of the pain of  families of soldiers who lost their lives fighting there, now everything seems so hopeless
  • will coordinate with France's Macron on evacuation plans
  • We must help neighboring states in which refugees will arrive
  • That means Pakistan in particular.
  • over 20 years we did not achieve our aims in Afghanistan, we must set ourselves smaller goals in the future
Meanwhile the UN Security Council is out saying:
  • calls for immediate cessation of all hostilities in Afghanistan
  • calls for establishment, through negotiations of a new united, inclusive, representative Afghan government, including women
  • calls for an end to all human rights abuses and violations in Afghanistan
  • calls on all parties in Afghanistan to allow immediate, safe and unhindered humanitarian access
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose