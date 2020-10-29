Germany's Merkel: Health authorities are near the limits of their capacity

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

German chancellor, Angela Merkel, remarks in parliament

  • Risk is rising that more vulnerable people will get infected
  • Hygiene measures on their own no longer enough to tackle the virus
  • Number of people in virus patients in ICU have doubled in the last 10 days
  • ICUs will be overwhelmed within weeks if this continues
Merkel pretty much justifying to lawmakers on the need for the introduction of 'lockdown light' starting next month. The headline remark and ICU comments take away from the hopeful optimism by her own chief of staff earlier here.

