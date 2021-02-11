Germany's Merkel: Lockdown will not be maintained a day longer than necessary
Remarks by German chancellor, Angela Merkel
- The goal is to lift restrictions only when justified
- We have achieved goal of reversing virus infection trend
- We have stopped health system from being overburdened
- But we have to prepare for new variants to become dominant
- Only a matter of time before variants/mutations gain upper hand
- That could destroy all the progress we've made
In case you missed it, Germany has announced that they will extend lockdown until 7 March. While that seems to be where they will start easing restrictions, Merkel has been warning about virus variants/mutations so that will be something to take note of in case it becomes more widespread and threaten another potential lockdown in Q2/Q3.