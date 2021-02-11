Germany's Merkel: Lockdown will not be maintained a day longer than necessary

Remarks by German chancellor, Angela Merkel





The goal is to lift restrictions only when justified

We have achieved goal of reversing virus infection trend

We have stopped health system from being overburdened

But we have to prepare for new variants to become dominant

Only a matter of time before variants/mutations gain upper hand

That could destroy all the progress we've made

In case you missed it, Germany has announced that they will extend lockdown until 7 March. While that seems to be where they will start easing restrictions, Merkel has been warning about virus variants/mutations so that will be something to take note of in case it becomes more widespread and threaten another potential lockdown in Q2/Q3.



