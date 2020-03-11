Germany's Merkel: Our objective is to slow down the spread of the coronavirus

Comments by German chancellor, Angela Merkel





It is about winning time in slowing the spread of the coronavirus

The experts say that 60-70% of the population will be infected by the coronavirus

The goal is to maintain economic life

Says that countries should not isolate each other in Europe

Without vaccination, 60-70% of the population is at risk

We must have a coordinated European economic response to the situation

Every country must contribute efforts to counter economic impact of the virus

Says will give liquidity help to companies this week

It looks like she is saying that they have moved past containment measures at this point, especially when you hear about 60-70% of the population getting it and that the focus is to keep the economy up and running.





She seems more interested about the economic side of things than the social and health aspects. And that is certainly a scary prospect when you see how Italy is already struggling with just a 0.01% outbreak at the moment.





Anyway, from an economic standpoint, it is still plenty of talk and no action to back it up for now. The ECB is almost surely going to be left hanging if they take action tomorrow.