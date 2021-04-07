Germany's Merkel said to back 'short national lockdown' to curb virus situation

AFP reports, citing a spokesperson to the German government

Different name to the lockdown but essentially it is the same thing since November for the most part. As long as the virus situation keeps at it is, it will be tough for authorities to attempt to ease restrictions over the coming weeks.

The current lockdown carries through to 18 April and while there isn't a set date offered up just yet, it is likely this will extend for another two weeks at least i.e. until month-end.



