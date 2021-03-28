Germany's Merkel says the country need curfews, may use Federal law to tighten restrictions

Merkel expressing frustration with States' efforts - threatening to use Federal law if States not acting sufficiently to contain the coronavirus outbreak. 

  • Merkel commenting on contact restrictions, testing and perhaps additional measures such as curfews to stop the growth
  • emergency brakes not being implemented everywhere
  • States must follow through or else she will act
EUR/USD is most recently 1.1790 and little changed. FX has become habituated to virus restrictions. 

