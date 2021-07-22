Germany's Merkel stresses on need for vaccinations

Remarks by German chancellor, Angela Merkel

  • Vaccination protects not just yourself, but people you care about
  • The more we are vaccinated, the freer we will be
  • Says there is no substitute for precautionary practices like wearing masks
  • Infection numbers are rising at a concerning rate
The virus situation in Germany has been looking much better over the past two months but complacency is a dangerous thing. Total active cases today rose to ~16,500 and that's the highest figure in nearly a month, so there's that to be wary of.

That said, the 7-day incidence rate remains low at 12.2 and that remains a key benchmark in tracking the spread of infections in the country. For now, there is a need to keep the good habits in recent months going and avoid complacency. That's the message.

In terms of vaccinations, the good news is that nearly 50% of the German population is close to being fully vaccinated as of two days ago.

