Germany's Merkel stresses on need for vaccinations

Remarks by German chancellor, Angela Merkel

Vaccination protects not just yourself, but people you care about

The more we are vaccinated, the freer we will be

Says there is no substitute for precautionary practices like wearing masks

Infection numbers are rising at a concerning rate The virus situation in Germany has been looking much better over the past two months but complacency is a dangerous thing. Total active cases today rose to ~16,500 and that's the highest figure in nearly a month, so there's that to be wary of.





That said, the 7-day incidence rate remains low at 12.2 and that remains a key benchmark in tracking the spread of infections in the country. For now, there is a need to keep the good habits in recent months going and avoid complacency. That's the message.





In terms of vaccinations, the good news is that nearly 50% of the German population is close to being fully vaccinated as of two days ago.



