Germany's Merkel: Things won't return to normal until we have a coronavirus vaccine

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Further comments by Merkel

  • Hearing that there are hopeful approaches for developing a vaccine
  • Says Germany is to spend most of EU funds on existing programs
  • Says Germany is to get around €22 billion from recovery fund
Merkel laying down some expectations over how life will be over the next few months at the very least for Germany and/or Europe for the most part.

As smoothly as the economic recovery has been progressing, the fact remains that global travel is something that is unlikely to resume any time before the end of the year.
