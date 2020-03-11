Germany's Merkel to hold press conference on coronavirus later at 1030 GMT

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

She will be accompanied by German health minister, Jens Spahn

Just take note in case of any relevant containment measures or information that may follow from the press conference. ICYMI, Merkel reportedly warned parliament yesterday that 60-70% of Germans could be infected by the new coronavirus.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose