Germany's Merkel: 'Very relieved' about agreement on recovery fund

Comments by German chancellor, Angela Merkel

EU has shown its ability to act in a crisis

It is an important signal that EU is able to take joint action

Some token remarks by Merkel to accompany the fact that they have (finally) sealed the deal. But it took nearly five months of talks to get to this point, so I wouldn't really want to brag all too much really if I were her.





In any case, the fact that the recovery fund is now in place should at least strengthen prospects of a better recovery in the euro area as a whole. We are likely only to see this all play out in the coming months/years, but it is a fundamental tailwind nonetheless.





The euro is selling off on a 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' play (as warned yesterday here ), dropping to 1.1434 from 1.1460 levels earlier. But in the bigger picture and longer-term horizon, the deal in place here is a supportive factor for the single currency.



