Germany's Merkel: Virus cases are not falling as fast as we expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by German chancellor, Angela Merkel

  • Virus numbers are too high, contacts must be reduced
  • Economy will recover if we keep virus numbers low
Merkel is trying to push for tighter restrictions to be introduced across Germany, but ran into opposition from state leaders yesterday.

There will be another meeting next week and if the virus situation isn't much changed, there is the likelihood that the measures may be extended into December as well.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose