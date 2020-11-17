Germany's Merkel: Virus cases are not falling as fast as we expected
Comments by German chancellor, Angela Merkel
- Virus numbers are too high, contacts must be reduced
- Economy will recover if we keep virus numbers low
Merkel is trying to push for tighter restrictions to be introduced across Germany, but ran into opposition from state leaders yesterday.
There will be another meeting next week and if the virus situation isn't much changed, there is the likelihood that the measures may be extended into December as well.