Germany's Merkel: We agreed from the start that we can't stop the virus, but we have to slow it down
German chancellor Merkel addresses parliament
- We are still living with the virus, will remain that way for some time
- We have an obligation not to jeopardise what we have achieved so far
- It would be depressing if we have to reimpose restrictions too quickly
- The health system can cope with the current infection rate
- Will make sure that German citizens can soon return to their jobs
Merkel's approach to handling the whole virus situation has been very commendable to say the least. She laid out a clear and coherent plan - realistic one for that matter - and they are sticking with it up until now.
But as restrictions are starting to be lifted and borders are being reopened, it'll be interesting to see how this will all play out in the coming weeks/months.